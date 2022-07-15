COLUMBIA - The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will host a Veterans' Resource Fair for active service members, veterans and their families from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
The event will provide food and family activities as well as various amounts of information on access to benefits for mid-Missouri veterans and their families.
Representatives from local, state and regional organizations are equipped to answer questions on a variety of topics such as housing assistance, job placement, food assistance, vocational rehabilitation, applications for Veteran Affairs or VA services, services for non-VA eligible veterans and more.
One of these organizations is the Missouri Veterans' Commission. The commission is a state agency that provides veterans with information regarding their rights and resources.
Retired Col. Paul Kirchhoff has been the executive director of the Missouri Veterans' Commission for three years. Kirchhoff enlisted in the Army Reserves did active combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After finishing college, he spent 33 years with the Missouri National Guard.
Kirchhoff explained how important it is to him to utilize his personal connection to give back to his community.
"This position is a continuation of that 33 years of service," Kirchhoff said. "It helps me continue to give back to [the] life, state and nation that I love dearly."
Kirchhoff said he hopes the veterans' and their families are able to take advantage of the fair and the resources it has to offer. He said the educational aspect can sometimes be the hardest.
"There's so many different resources available," Kirchhoff said. "It can be very confusing for a veteran if you're not used to the system or you don't know the system. It's important to have someone to guide you through that."
Kirchhoff talked about a silent killer within the veteran community: mental illness.
"Mental health awareness is a new project for us in stopping the plague of veterans suicide. Missouri is one of the worst states, when it comes to veteran suicide," Kirchhoff said.
According to a Veteran Affairs Missouri Veteran Suicide data sheet from 2019, 188 veterans from Missouri committed suicide. Veteran Affairs reported this as significantly higher than both the national veteran suicide rate and the national general population suicide rate.
Kirchhoff explained the mindset some veterans may have that would prevent them from seeking the help that they need.
"If you, as a veteran, are going through a mental health crisis, you had that thought process that, 'Ah, just need to suck it up and work through this,'" Kirchhoff said. "That's the hard way and it doesn't work. We've got to reach out to these veterans, give them the resources, and overcome that stigma that's out there among the military and, in some cases, just the general public."
Kirchhoff shared that he appreciated the positive community response that Missouri has continued to show veterans.
"It's through the work and support of the everyday citizen all the way up to the governor that we're able to do what we do, which is to honor our veterans sacrifices," Kirchhoff said.
The Missouri Veterans' Commission urges veterans or family members of a veteran to visit its website and speak with a professional to see the benefits they qualify for.
Another organization participating in the fair is the Food Bank for Central and Northwest Missouri. The food bank specifically caters to veterans with its VIP Veteran Pack Program which reaches 500 veterans in 13 counties in Missouri.
Katie Adkins, the director of marketing and communications, shared how important it is to provide resources to veterans in Missouri.
"We know that veteran food insecurity is a challenge nationwide," Adkins said. "We had a recent hunger study and 18% of people who use our pantries have a veteran in their household. So we know that it's something that needs to be addressed, it's really important to us."
Adkins also addressed the consequences of inflation and the extreme heat in Missouri.
"So we know that the same things that we're experiencing here at the food bank like rising prices for transportation and rising food prices," she said. "We know that there are veterans that are being affected by those, and we want to make sure that we're able to provide resources when people recognize that they need them."
The food bank also encourages veterans and their families to visit its website to receive more information on the VIP Pack Program, their pantry hours and for opportunities to volunteer.