COLUMBIA – Organizations in Boone County are stepping up to provide resources for families as inflation continues to cause financial strain.
In a first for 2022, the United States economy posted a period of positive growth this fiscal quarter. The gross domestic product (GDP) for the period increased to 2.6% – this was higher than the Dow Jones’ forecast of 2.3%.
But, experts don't believe the upturn will be sustained. Inflation continues to bring costs up. For parents, this means essentials like clothes and food come with a higher price tag.
The Salvation Army in Columbia opened a baby pantry in July to help parents struggling to make ends meet. They open their doors on the fourth Thursday of every month, giving parents the opportunity to stock up on essentials like diapers, wipes and baby food.
Latetia Dixon came to the pantry this month to get wipes and diapers for her 15-month-old.
“I'm going to speak [for] a lot of single moms,” Dixon said. “Having little ones is very difficult. Everything is going up. The prices are high. I'm pretty sure a lot of people are loving this program right now with the economy [and] with everything that's going on.”
Job Point is another local organization working to provide support for community members with young kids. This Thursday they hosted a neighborhood Halloween block party. Families enjoyed food, music and games while connecting with local resources like the MU Extension Family Nutrition Program and Family Access Center of Excellence (FACE) of Boone County.
Shavon Walls-Taylor, an outreach coordinator at FACE, was at the Halloween event. She said the event allows her to connect families with the organization. In the past year, she said she’s noticed more families struggling with higher costs.
Her organization is working to make sure higher costs don’t lead to mental health care cuts.
“We’ve worked with families since COVID that have mental health needs,” Walls-Taylor said. “They may be underinsured, have no insurance or have a high deductible. We developed a program called therapy access program which helps them cover the cost of mental health appointments. If a family qualifies, they can make sure that their kid is getting the mental health [support] they need.”