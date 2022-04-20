COLUMBIA - As part of EquipmentShare’s second annual Giving Back Week, its Giving Back Committee committed $15,000 to provide backpacks and books for over 650 students in five elementary schools in Columbia.
The five elementary schools that were given books and backpacks included Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary, Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge Elementary and Parkade Elementary.
The backpacks were filled with four books and one coupon for a free book from the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
EquipmentShare partnered with the Heart of Missouri United Way, which purchased four books from the Peace Nook, a Columbia bookstore.
The four books featured this year include "We are Water Protectors," "Place Inside of Me," "Whoosh" and "Lift."
The five elementary schools were chosen because the limited funding, but also because those schools have higher reduced lunch rates and lower third grade proficiency scores.
Andrew Grabau, president and CEO of Heart of Missouri United Way, said the goal is to show books that kids can get better excited for.
"The goal is to find books that the children will identify with," Grabau said. "So, then they will get really excited about it as they start to develop a love of reading."
De’Vion Moore, assistant superintendent for Columbia Public Schools, said he wants the program to show kids that reading can be fun.
“We want to start where it’s fun and start to encourage them to do so in a manner that’s safe and that brings the family on board as well," Moore said.