COLUMBIA - Inflation is affecting mid-Missouri pet clinics.
Animal shelters and rescues are beginning to become overwhelmed with the relinquishment of pets due to inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spay Neuter Project (SNP) is a nonprofit organization located at 206 Austin Avenue in Columbia. They provide high-volume, low-cost spay services and vaccines for pets. Their affordable solutions can remove financial barriers.
Janeene Johnston, the executive director of the Spay Neuter Project, says the increase in requests has been significant.
“It’s a lot for a small clinic like ours,” Johnston said. “Right now, we are so full that we are often booking out several weeks depending on if it’s a cat or a dog. We can’t always keep up with the demand in a short time frame like we used to.”
The clinic performed 104 surgeries in four days during the first week of August, and Johnston expects to complete over 430 surgeries this month. This is compared to only 290 surgeries in July.
Johnston says they could be doing close to 150 surgeries a week, but they just do not have enough staff. She also believes the economy has been the cause of these spikes in requests.
“Part of this is due to inflation,” Johnston said. “For some people, it truly is financial. A lot of people financially cannot afford to neuter their pets. Vet bills can be very expensive. The other thing is that our animal rescue groups and our shelters are absolutely overwhelmed with the number of requests they are getting.”
The SNP will have a fundraiser hosted by Freckle Face Farmgirl, located on Mexico Gravel Road, on Aug. 27 to raise funding for new surgical equipment and supplies.
Johnson encourages pet owners to call now to get on the schedule. To make an appointment for low-cost spay and neuter, call 573-387-6443, or schedule online.