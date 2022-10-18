COLUMBIA - Due to ongoing manufacturing delays, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared an Adderall shortage, with some companies leaving backorders at pharmacies nationwide.
After KOMU 8 called multiple local pharmacies, including Kilgore's, Walgreens and CVS at Schnucks, most said that they are having issues getting it in stock or are low on certain doses. Some are even out completely.
MU Health Care psychiatrist Dr. Ashish Sarangi said patients have called their doctors explaining they've had difficulty acquiring their medication.
"Adderall is a pretty common prescribed medication for patients with ADHD or patients with narcolepsy," Sarangi said. "Not getting it regularly can have a lot of impact on focus, attention and concentration. Kids kind of depend on this medication to study in school and focus."
Sarangi says people depend on this medication on a daily basis to function.
An MU student with an Adderall prescription, Justin Chin, says he doesn't think he would be in college if it wasn't for his medication.
"I only take it for school," Chin said. "Without Adderall, I would have no chance studying for school."
As a result of the shortage, the FDA said there are alternative therapies that patients can consider, and they should consult with their health care provider to determine which is best for them.
"This is affecting the kind of prescription we write," Sarangi said. "I also recommend not taking something over the counter because it's not necessarily regulated by the FDA."
Sarangi said this shortage may last until the end of the year or possibly into January of next year.
Click here to view the full list of Adderall dosages and companies affected by the shortage.