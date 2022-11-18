COLUMBIA - Pharmacies are finding solutions for their customers after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage on amoxicillin on Oct. 28.
One local pharmacy, Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy, has experienced the shortage over the past few weeks.
Bill Morrissey, a pharmacist at Kilgore's, said shipments have been spotty.
"There have been times where we have had to make adjustments on the fly," Morrissey said.
He says it depends on the prescription, but they have had the most trouble with getting the amoxicillin liquid and that it has mainly affected their pediatric patients.
"Sometimes we will have a different concentration in stock so we will talk to the doctor about just adjusting the volume of the dose and we still get them taken care of that way," he said.
He said the pharmacy has had a few times where they have been completely out of amoxicillin so they talk to the patient's doctor about other antibiotics that can be used.
"It's nothing to freak out about by any means," Morrissey said. "It's comfortable to go with amoxicillin because we are used to it, but there are many choices that we have had before amoxicillin and newer options since amoxicillin has been around."
Morrissey recommends calling your pharmacy to see if they have it in stock, if you think amoxicillin will be prescribed to you.