COLUMBIA - A Columbia Red Cross responder left for Louisiana to support responses to Hurricane Ida Monday afternoon.
Ashlea Whaley manages staffing for disaster response. Whaley said once she lands, she'll head straight into an area with shelters set up to organize responders working in those shelters. This is her first deployment.
"I've spent the last year and a half preparing for stuff like this," Whaley said. "Now I just have all these thoughts running through my head. Do I have the appropriate materials? Am I packed correctly? Do I need to refresh any training?"
Whaley said she'll need to coordinate how to reach the disaster zone once she lands since the plane cannot land too close to the area. She also said The Red Cross opened shelters across Louisiana, as the largest need right now is sheltering.
"The Red Cross wants to ensure people have a safe space to sleep and a good meal three times a day," Whaley said. "Once we know more about the damage, they can figure out what they're doing after and just beginning their recovery process."
Eleven responders from Missouri and Arkansas (including Whaley) are deployed to support the Hurricane Ida response, according to The Red Cross Regional Communications Director.
A mass care shelter provider from St. Charles is currently stationed at a shelter in Louisiana and said the building has no power or water.
"We are hunkered down and we are in survival mode," Sue Krueger said.
Krueger said she and the other volunteers at the shelter have received lots of food and water rations. Her top priority is clear.
"Our goal right here is to prevent suffering, and save lives," she said.
Whaley said her training for disasters has been a mix of online training, instructor led training, and working on local responses. Although she's unsure of what to expect, she said she's eager to do what she can to help.
Missouri Task Force 1 also deployed on Friday afternoon. The team safely arrived in Lafayette, Louisiana just after midnight Sunday. On Monday morning, the crew got news they would move into the impacted area of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, just west of New Orleans.
MO-TF1 has arrived in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, just west of New Orleans within the impacted area of Hurricane Ida MO-TF1 members are in good spirits and stand ready to deploy when they receive tactical orders to assist the residents of Louisiana.#motf1ida pic.twitter.com/0wQK064n0g— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) August 30, 2021