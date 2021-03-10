COLUMBIA- Earlier this month, a fisherman in Osage County reeled in a 112-pound black carp from the Osage River.
The state of Missouri, with the guidelines of the Missouri Department of Conservation, list black carp as part of the Prohibited Species List. The list consists of any species that is not to be imported, exported, purchased, sold or transported without written approval from the Department of Conservation's director.
Bonnots Mill resident Jessie Hughes hooked the fish on March 4 while cat fishing on the Osage River.
The invasive fish poises a threat to the Osage River's endangered groups of mussels and snails. Black carp use their molar-like teeth to crush and consume the hard bodied creatures.
"This is one of the newest invading fish in the United States, and it is certainly one that has substantial undesirable effects," research fish biologist Duane Chapman said. "The United States has the most diverse assemblage of fresh water mussels in the world and unfortunately the majority of those species are either threatened or endangered."
The most efficient threat to these mussels is the black carp and its numbers in the country have researchers and fish biologists looking for a solution. Columbia is widely considered the main spot for black carp research in the United States.
The research team uses different parts of the fish to come up with population DNA, age and diet of the black carp. The researchers believe that learning more about this species of carp will allow them to come up with a solution to protect the endangered mollusks.
One expert says that black carp appear very similarly to regular grass carp, making it hard for fisherman to tell the difference.
"Internally the two are very different and can easily be differentiated by their teeth, but the teeth can't be seen from the fish's mouth," Chapman said. "If you catch a fish in the right place, that looks like a grass carp, but is black or seems darker there is actually a reward if you are able to get it to us."
Columbia Environmental Research Center offers a $100 reward for anyone who can bring in a black carp that is caught in specific bodies of water.
For more information on black carp you can visit the Missouri Department of Conservation's website.