COLUMBIA - A land development proposal to build a luxury housing subdivision in the Gans Creek Wild Area is causing conflict between developers and some local residents.
Those against the proposal say it could change the impact humans have on local wildlife.
The development proposal that was submitted to the City of Columbia would clear over 65 acres of land directly adjacent to the Gans Creek Wild Area to build 113 residential lots in a subdivision called Canton Estates.
Some Columbia residents are trying to raise awareness about the importance of the area. One resident said that hearing about the proposal was shocking.
“As soon as that came out, it really caused a stir in our neighborhood because we’re right down the street from the park here,” Renee Maxwell said.
Maxwell said it was easy for so many people to start raising awareness for this issue because of the impact that change to the wild area would have.
“We knew from the very beginning that this was bigger than our neighborhood,” Maxwell said. “This is a state park, it’s a public resource. And this will impact everyone, not just in Columbia, but all across the state.”
Maxwell believes that establishing an area like the Gans Creek Wild Area within the park serves a vital purpose.
“In other parts of Rockbridge State Park, there are things like boardwalks, and educational plaques and kiosks. And they label some of the flora out there to help people identify the plants. And those are all wonderful things,” Renee Maxwell said. “But you won’t find any of that in the Gans Creek Wild Area because the whole point of that area is to reduce and minimize human impact.”
Maxwell is also an organizer for the Save Gans Creek cause, which has gained statewide attention from circulating a petition to preserve the state park. According to the petition, the Gans Creek Wild Area is one of only 12 wild areas in the state.
As a unique place both within the community and the state as a whole, Maxwell said that the cause’s goal is to convince the Columbia City Council to determine appropriate guidelines for the wild area.
“We don’t believe that the current zoning regulations are sufficient,” Maxwell said. “They don’t take into account the sensitive ecology of these areas. And so we want the city council to address that.”
Maxwell said that protecting this area is crucial to setting a precedent for how the local environment is treated now and in the future.
“This is a public resource that deserves protection and preservation,” Maxwell said. “That’s what we want for future generations.”
City council was expected to vote on the development proposal at its Monday, June 21 meeting.
The Save Gans Creek cause planned to hold a rally the same day in downtown Columbia in opposition to the development proposal during the meeting. But Maxwell said a city council member told her Friday that the developer withdrew the proposal.
Rob Hill, the developer of Canton Estates, confirmed that he pulled the proposal but didn't confirm why.
Maxwell said that she can only speculate on why the developer pulled the proposal, but said that she, along with other organizers of the cause, weren’t surprised.
“I wouldn’t say it caught us off guard, because I think we all knew that they didn’t have the votes, and they were likely to pull this,” Maxwell said.
The June 21 rally was cancelled in response to the proposal being pulled. But Maxwell said the fight doesn’t end just yet.
“We fully expect there to be multiple attempts by the developer to push for some kind of development there,” Maxwell said. “We can't predict what it will look like, but our point is that it’s not about this specific development or this proposed plan. It’s much bigger than that.”
Maxwell said that the point the cause is trying to get across is how it’s clear that the city is growing. And with this growth, comes a greater chance of development encroaching towards the state park and the wild area.
The next steps in fighting for preservation of this area is to continue to get more people involved, Maxwell said.
“We would definitely encourage people to continue to contact city council, whether it’s via email, or whether they want to come to a city council meeting,” Maxwell said.
The Save Gans Creek cause also has a Facebook page and website with information on how to become involved in taking action.
Maxwell said that advocating for the preservation of the Gans Creek Wild Area is one example of taking important steps to invest in the environmental health of the community.
“The decisions we make going forward will affect the future of our entire community, and our children and grandchildren,” Maxwell said. “I hope people will recognize the value of this part of our city and this public resource that we all enjoy.”
For more information on the Canton Estates development project click here.