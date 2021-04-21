COLUMBIA — Eight-month-old Hannah Kent died on Sunday, and court documents show the primary suspect is her babysitter, Jennifer Johnson.
Johnson faces charges of second degree murder, child abuse, and child endangerment. Johnson also had previous charges of domestic assault.
All this week, Papadoo's Soul Food will take $2 from each order and donate it to Hannah Kent's family, to help with funeral costs.
Papadoo's owner, Joshua Williams, said he's known the infant's mother, Lanetta Hill, for about 8 years.
"The reason why we're donating this is Lanetta is one of our great customers here," Williams said. "She comes here quite a lot. And, you know, we heard the bad news. You know, we, as a community, want to come together and help out the family to make sure that Hannah goes home the proper way."
Williams said no parent should even think about burying their child.
"So you know, at the is hard time, right now, when they don't have life insurance, you know we as a community stepped in to help up and help as much as we can," he said.
Williams expects to raise around $500 from the fundraiser this week. He also said more customers have come to restaurant in support of Hannah Kent's family.
"It's good that you have communities like this, so they can go ahead and contribute to wherever it needs to go, and in this case, it's a good thing," Williams added.
There is also an online funeral fund for the family.
Papadoo's is located at 904 Business Loop 70 East. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.