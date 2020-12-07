COLUMBIA - Outdoor seating has been pivotal to restaurants during the pandemic, but that won't be an option for many restaurants as the weather gets colder.
"All we're really doing now is maintaining food costs and labor costs to get through these winter months, and then we're going to hope for an early spring," Tom Spurling, owner of Ernie's Café and Steak House in Columbia, said. "We would love to have March give us some patio weather again."
With capacity restrictions indoors and patio seating unavailable during the winter, Spurling said he estimates the restaurant is losing about 30 to 40% of gross revenue. In a normal year, the café sees about a 6 to 8% decrease in revenue during the winter.
Spurling said the restaurant is thankful for government funding it has received to help pay some of the restaurants fixed costs, including the federal PPP loan and CARES Act funding from the city of Columbia.
Heading into 2021, Spurling said he knows the challenges of this year will not end when the calendar flips.
"Realistically it'll probably be June or July before we see a widespread vaccination that relieves some of the pressures we're currently under as a small business operation."
"Now is when it's really getting tough," Spurling said. "You're going all inside, and you're into the winter months which are slower anyway in general, like January and February are two of the slower months in our city. There's going to be casualties."