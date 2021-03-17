COLUMBIA- Saint Patrick's day is an interesting milestone in Boone County.
Last year, St. Paddy's Day was overshadowed in Boone County as the first case of COVID-19 was announced by Mayor Brian Treece. While the fight is ongoing against the pandemic, different health orders make this year's celebration look a bit different.
McNally's brands itself as an Irish pub, and St. Paddy's Day is one of the most important for the business. Amanda Sorensen has been a bartender there since 2019. Each year, she has seen a different type of day.
"I wasn't quite prepared for it," Sorensen said about her first year working St. Paddy's Day at the bar. "It's definitely a different beast."
Yet last year for Sorenson and McNally's, the celebration was not as positive.
"It was pretty depressing, super sad, as many people who felt brave enough that wanted to come out did, so we were grateful for that, but there were a few more empty tables than we were really hoping for," Sorenson said.
Other restaurants like Addison's see St. Paddy's Day as a reflection point for the toll that the pandemic has taken.
"It's actually a date that's pretty clear in my memory, because it was right at the very beginning of our operations going to carry-out only" Matt Jenne, co-owner of Addison's, said.
While restaurants in Boone County are not allowed to have full in-dining services, the change from March 17, 2020 to today shows how much can change in a year.
"There is a quite a bit of reflection, there's no doubt about it. You think back to where we were a year ago in our community," Sorensen said. "The fact that even though it was a year later, you wish it was two months or a month later. But all though it's a year later, we're definitely making progress in the pandemic, and I feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel."
Both Addison's and McNally's have specials for Wednesday night, including corned beef.