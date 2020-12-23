COLUMBIA -- As people stay home or gather in smaller-than-normal groups, big holiday meals are being traded in for a different American staple: takeout.
The pandemic has made the relentlessly busy time of the year even busier for many restaurants. Trish Koetting, co-owner of Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, noted an increase in takeout orders.
“We’ve had a 30 percent increase in Christmas orders this year as from past years,” Koetting said. “I attribute that to people not going anywhere.”
Because of the increase, Hoss's is not taking anymore orders.
“The joke around here is ‘even if the Pope calls, we cannot fulfill his order,’” Koetting said.
Taqueria Don Pancho has also seen a large demand for their holiday tamales, having sold roughly 500 tamales in 30 minutes.
“We still are surprised from how many orders that are getting placed,” Francisco Rutiaga said. “We've been having a lot of people messaging us on Facebook, also calling in.”
According to Upserve.com’s 2020 State of the Restaurant Industry Report, overall sales around holidays have spiked over 300 percent. Rutiaga is happy to help people stress less and relax more.
“We wanted to give people a chance to, you know just relax,” Rutiaga said. “If you don't want to cook at home, let us take care of that.”
Other local businesses boasting holiday specials include Glenn's Cafe and the Barred Owl.