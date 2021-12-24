COLUMBIA - For the fourth year in a row, Como Smoke and Fire will donate over 600 meals to members of the community during their "Ribs for Responders" event.
Volunteers plan to donate over 600 meals to first responders and frontline workers at fire stations, hospitals and police stations throughout Boone County Friday.
The Ribs for Responders event originally came from a mishap.
"We were delivered the wrong ribs and we were wondering what could we do with these," Christy Hawkins, owner of Como Smoke and Fire, said. "My husband then said 'Let's go deliver them to some firefighters.'"
Four years later, the event has become a Christmas Eve tradition for employees at Como Smoke and Fire and continues to get bigger each year.
This year, Como Smoke and Fire got Big Daddy's Bar-B-Que, 4 Points Catering, Casa Maria's Mexican Cantina and Heartland Coca Cola to join in and make this event even bigger.
Hawkins said now every year, the first responders count down the days until Christmas Eve.
"Now they expect us and they are waiting for us," Hawkins explained. "They are excited about it and that just makes us keep on going."
For some employees, doing this every Christmas Eve is one of the highlights of their year.
"In my family, we never did anything for other people," Karl Ball, catering manager for Como Smoke and Fire, said. "Now I could not see myself not doing it."
Ball said that for him, being able to see the look of the people's eyes when they donate the food makes him emotional.
"It gives you chills," Ball said. "It's just an amazing feeling."
Como Smoke and Fire is closed on Christmas Eve and will be closed until next Tuesday, Dec. 28.
If you are interested in volunteering next year, you can reach out via their Facebook page.