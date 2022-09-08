COLUMBIA - Candy, running and church. Those were just a few of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher's favorite things.
On Monday, Tennessee woman Liza Fletcher's body was found near a vacant duplex in Memphis and was identified on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Liza was a mom and wife who was kidnapped and murdered while running early last Friday morning. A man was charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence Tuesday after his DNA was found on a pair of sandals that were found near to where Fletcher's body had been seen last.
Elizabeth Thompson, a Columbia resident and lifetime friend of Liza, says her friend was a light in the dark to everyone around her. The two went to middle and high school together in Memphis.
"Liza was so full of life and had a passion for a lot of things," Thompson said.
People all across the world are coming together to bring attention to Liza's life. They want to highlight that women should have right to run when they want and wear what they want without the fear of being hurt.
"Why as women do we have to feel so threatened doing something as simple as running?" Thompson said.
In remembrance of Liza's life, "#LaceUpforLiza" will be held Friday morning. The run will begin at 4:20 a.m. to reflect the time that Liza went missing.
"Whether it's a small or big, we're doing this to honor Liza," Thompson said.
If you want to participate, runners will meet at EatWell on Providence Road and running around MU's campus for a 3-mile run, while wearing bright colors.
Thompson said that her favorite part about being friends with Liza, was that she was so the kindest person, even when she was having a bad day.
More information about the run Friday morning can be found on the event's Facebook page.