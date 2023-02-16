COLUMBIA − Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Are they Chinese spy balloons? President Joe Biden held a special press conference Thursday to address the four mysterious objects that have been shot down in United States and Canadian airspace over the past month. He acknowledged that the first object shot down over the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4 was linked to a Chinese surveillance program.
He did, however, announce that all three additional objects had no link to China and were likely tied to "private companies, recreation, or research." Biden attributed the Pentagon to being able to identify and destroy these objects with radar advancements.
Kurt Davis is a professor of engineering at MU and has studied radar development. He told KOMU 8 that he believes that the technology is not new, but that the software has been developed to spot slower moving and sometimes smaller objects. He explained that defense radar usually didn't deem objects like that as a threat, so they simply weren't looking for them.
Stephen Quackenbush is the director of the Defense and Strategic Studies program at MU. He echoed Davis' thoughts on radar.
"I don't think that there's suddenly some new technology that was suddenly introduced," he said. "But radar collects a lot of signal, so there's a lot of noise. These types of radar have principles that are basically the same but they operate at different frequencies and so forth because they're looking at different things."
"When we're looking at aircrafts and missiles, generally we want to filter out slow-moving objects," he added.
Quackenbush explained the the slow movement of the balloons could have caused previous ones to be missed before what he described as "changing the filters." He even referenced that there is evidence that other similar sorts of aircraft flew over the U.S. during the Trump administration but were missed before radar frequencies were updated.
He said although these most recent objects are very high profile, they may not be that out-of-the-ordinary.
"I think that these are obviously high publicity events and it is unusual that they were shot down," Quackenbush said. "But I'm not sure that we know enough to say that this is suddenly more common than usual."
The object classified as the Chinese spy balloon was visible from the Columbia area on the afternoon of Feb. 3. Quackenbush said he believes that this string of unidentified flying objects poses no threat to mid-Missourians.
"From what I've seen, no, I don't think there's anything to worry about," he said. "I don't think that China is going to be attacking the United States anytime soon and if they were to attack the United States, using a balloon such as this is a very terrible way for them to do that."