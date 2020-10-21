COLUMBIA — Turning Point Day Center is hosting "Homeless Connect," an event designed to provide resources to homeless people in Columbia.
The event includes free flu shots, sack lunches and backpacks full of supplies for the homeless community, according to a Facebook post from the center.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. The center's normal facilities will be closed.
Turning Point Day Center is a homeless shelter located in the upper level of the church.
The center includes washing machines, showers, individual lockers, mailing services and other consistent resources for homeless Missourians. It is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday through Friday.