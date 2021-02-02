MID-MISSOURI - Two local sheriff's offices are warning its residents of an increase in scams, where scammers pose as law enforcement officials over the phone.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Cooper County Sheriff's Office each posted to Facebook Tuesday saying they have received reports of the scam.
The scams are similar: a scammer calls a resident posing as a law enforcement official and requests money over the phone.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office says scammers have specifically been asking for bond money for someone in custody. The Sheriff's Office says the scammers told residents that law enforcement officials were taking money over the phone because of the pandemic.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says scammers often ask for payment in the form of gift cards, including prepaid debit cards.
If you get a similar call, they say not to give any money or personal information. Both agencies say they will never ask for money or personal details over the phone.
In Cooper County, officials are asking anyone who gets a similar call to write down the phone number and contact the Sheriff's Office.
A similar scam happened in Columbia last week, to the coffee shop Fretboard. Columbia police responded and said they would never ask for personal or financial information from any person or business on the phone.
