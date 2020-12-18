COLUMBIA -- The holiday season is always busy for shipping companies, and with a pandemic, this year is breaking records.
For Postal & Sign Express owner Chad Roberts, it has been his biggest year in the eight years since he has owned the shipping and mailing company.
“This last Monday was my biggest day ever,” Roberts said. “It was the most people I've ever had come in in one day.”
Roberts said the record comes as people are adjusting to the holidays without travel due to COVID-19.
“Well, most people are not going home. They're not going to see their family member,” Roberts said. “So they're sending everything they would normally travel with.”
Richard King shipped out his last holiday package Friday for a secret Santa gift exchange with his family.
“I think they told me it will get there by Christmas. So that'd be great,” King said.
He said Postal & Sign Express solves all of his holiday shipping needs.
“I love this place. It solves all my problems. You know, just go get everything, bring it over here. Drop it in their lap. And boom, it's on the way,” King said.
Roberts said he has already helped over 1,500 people this month. He said there is still time to ship things out to arrive on time for Christmas if it’s not being shipped to the East Coast. He said the East Coast is seeing delays in deliveries because of the Nor’easter.