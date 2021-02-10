COLUMBIA — The frigid temperatures Boone County has faced means bundling up and looking for warmth for most people. For Mow-It-Alls, an outdoor services company, it's a much needed week of work.
Prior to this winter weather event, Mow-It-Alls had experienced only two weather events its crews were called out for. The company services around 60 clients each winter season.
Just this week alone, the company has serviced two events and dropped snow plow and other blades more than 100 times.
"So I'd say we're up 100 or 200% on how much we're dropping blade," Mow-It-Alls co-owner Braden Tyrer said. "Not necessarily because of a change in business. But just in a change in weather."
The company pre-ordered 80 tons of salt for this season. In the last few days, it has finished off nearly all of its bulk salt supply—dropping more than 90,000 pounds of salt.
Tyrer said the persistent light snow coverage and constant freezing temperatures means the company has made multiple visits to its clients this week.
"We're coming back and treating your two inches that you got; we're coming back the next day to do it again," Tyrer said. "It's just a way for us to keep getting back out there."
This also means many late nights for the nearly 20 person crew. Tyrer said Monday night, he worked until 11:30 pm, then was back out on the roads by 4 Tuesday morning.
So while the harsh weather is good for a slow business season, it's been hard on the crews too.
"We're in and out, in and out, in and out, all night," Tyrer said. "During the snowstorm, someone's usually out the entire evening."
If there's more snow Wednesday afternoon, Tyrer said Mow-It-Alls will be back out Wednesday night into Thursday morning.