JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended its waiver which allows some schools to provide its students with free breakfast and lunch.
Some mid-Missouri schools qualified for the extended waiver, and one of those is the Jefferson City School District.
“Last week the USDA extended the waiver to the end of the school year, and so what that means is students who are in-seat for Jeff City, they are eligible to take a breakfast or nutritious lunch free of charge,” Jefferson City School District Director of Nutrition Dana Doerhoff said.
Columbia Public Schools announced Monday that the district was also approved for the waiver and aims to provide all of its students with free meals.
“Our Grab and Go program has always been a part of that,” Columbia Public Schools Communications Manager Aurora Meyer said. “We just are able to extend it to all students at this point.”
The USDA’s program lists that every student at qualifying schools is eligible to access free meals, despite if the student has not met the requirements to receive free or reduced lunch in previous years.
“So, typically during the school year families qualify for free or reduced priced meals. This waiver kind of releases that, and so all children, regardless if they’re free or reduced, can receive a free breakfast and lunch,” Doerhoff said.
Even though the waiver provides free meals, CPS families are still asked to apply for the free or reduced lunch.
“We always encourage families to fill out the free and reduced price lunch application and that application process is completely confidential and eligible families may receive additional benefits beyond free meals,” Meyer said.
The waiver has been extended through June 31, 2021.