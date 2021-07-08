COLUMBIA − Fourteen year old Jiya Shetty is a highly accomplished eighth grader. She is a black belt, a math wiz and loves to draw. In addition, she is also a Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinalist.
She said she retains information by practicing and reading, and then re-reading.
“I don't have, like, a photographic memory or anything like that, I just need repetition,” Shetty said. “I don’t really keep track of how many hours I spend, but the past few days it’s been practically the entire day,” Shetty said.
Shetty says she studied for the National Spelling Bee by reading the dictionary.
“The dictionary is the official study material for the bee,” Shetty said. "I just kind of flip through it and see what words I don’t know.”
She asks for the definition of her word and then uses a certain technique to aid her in spelling.
“I’ll just write it on my hand really quickly,” Shetty said. “It really helps me visualize the word.”
Shetty's mother, Chaitra Shetty, said she wants her daughters to learn something in everything that they are involved in.
“We don't see a competition as a competition, I feel it's a learning experience," Chaitra said. “It's going to improve their vocabulary or if they want to write an article."
Shetty's involvement with spelling sparked an interest in her younger sister, Aanya.
“I got into spelling bees because she got into spelling bees, kind of like a chain reaction," Aanya said.
The sisters were the last ones standing in the Regional Spelling Bee, going back and forth, before Jiya took the win.
“And now I got second place, but still not first," Aanya said.
Participants are no longer eligible after eighth grade, so with her older sister out of the picture, Aanya plans to win the regional bee and carry out the Shetty spelling legacy.
“But, I'm getting closer, I think next year I might take the win,” Aanya said.