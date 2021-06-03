COLUMBIA - Maplewood Barn Theatre will begin their "Show Me to the Stage," 2021 Missouri Bicentennial season on June 3.
The theater will produce three plays with a Missouri theme to commemorate the state's Bicentennial. The shows will feature a Missouri setting, playwright, or subject matter.
Their first show of the season, "Fifth of July," by Landford Wilson, is set in Lebanon, Missouri. The director of the show, Christopher Gould, said the play tells a unique story within the given location.
"To have two central characters who are gay in rural, conservative Missouri, it's a very interesting juxtaposition," Gould said.
Gould said while directing the show, they don't consider the overarching theme of the bicentennial, but think that audiences will enjoy the connection.
"Theater people love themes, so any opportunity to have a theme, and in this case, a Missouri theme, I think it's really cool," Gould said.
Morgan Dennehy, projects coordinator for the Missouri Bicentennial, said she hopes to bring smaller projects, businesses and events to a statewide lens.
"One of the things that the Bicentennial was hoping to do was have different projects across the state be bicentennial oriented and then endorsed by the Missouri Bicentennial," Dennehy said.
Dennehy said she sees the theater's season as a way to connect with people across the state.
"We're all participating in this one moment in history, and it's really wonderful to know that at the same time we're doing things, other cities, other counties are also celebrating the bicentennial in their own way."
Dennehy said she's excited to see people across the state coming together for this unique event.
"It doesn't happen every day and it's this wonderful opportunity to make your mark in the history of Missouri," Dennehy said.
In addition to the theater's season, other events are taking place to commemorate the Bicentennial. Dennehy said the coordinators are creating a time capsule that will close in August and reopen in 25 years.
The rest of the Maplewood Barn season includes Shakespeare's "Henry V" and "Plan 9! The Musical from Outer Space," by Chris Bowling and Meg Phillips Crespy.
"Fifth of July," will play June 3-6 and June 10-13. Shows begin at 8 p.m.