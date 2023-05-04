COLUMBIA - Post-pandemic, more teens are struggling with eating disorders than ever. NBC reports that patients are being diagnosed with eating disorders at younger ages and in more serious conditions, with both mental and physical symptoms appearing more urgent.
"I just remember being really focused on making sure that I was still the skinniest smallest one in the class, even in 2nd and 3rd grade," said activist Amanda Lewis. "Diet culture can really affect young people, especially teens."
From 2018 to 2022, healthcare visits related to eating disorders increased by 107% in youth under the age of 17. That's more than the increase in visits related to depression and self-harm combined.
"You hear all the time about the increase in anxiety and depression, but eating disorders aren't in that discussion when they absolutely should be," therapist Kelsey Esser said.
Esser opened her own therapy service that specializes in eating disorders after noticing a need in Columbia.
"The demand for treating eating disorders is everywhere," Esser said. "There's simply not enough resources or treatment out there."
She said the pandemic created an opportunity for the increase.
"The pandemic sort of created this perfect storm for eating disorders to thrive in," Esser said. "There's loss of structure, isolation, the environment was sort of chaotic and traumatizing."
Even Lewis found herself slipping back into old habits during lockdown.
"I was strong in recovery but even when the pandemic came I struggled too because everything was changing and the only thing you can control sometimes is food."
Lewis brought the first Freedom Walk to mid-Missouri last weekend. The Freedom Walk was started by the Kirsten Haglund Foundation to show those affected by disordered eating that there is hope.
"I wanted to be that person that I needed when I was struggling," Lewis said. "In all, we raised $6,000 and taught people about resources in our area."
She hopes to continue the walk in the future.
Besides treatment options, Lewis said prevention can start at home.
"Even the way that you approach food can have an impact on your kids," Lewis said. "Focus on the way that you speak."
Esser said parents should be on the lookout for the following warning signs:
"Increased isolation, increased focus on weight or body shape, increase in exercise habits," Esser said.
Lewis said it's also important to share messages of positivity.
"All bodies are good bodies," Lewis said. "It's always more important to focus on how you feel than you how look."
Help is out there for those struggling with disordered eating. If you are in crisis and need help immediately, text "NEDA" to 741741.