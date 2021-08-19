COLUMBIA — As families prepare for a new school year, some kids are getting ready to get back to their routines, after-school activities and being with friends, while others might be more anxious about going back to class.
In our Education Station report KOMU 8's Angie Bailey talked with a local therapist who has suggestions to help you talk with your student, what you need to be on the lookout for and what you can do to help if any students are worried.
Q: Our kids experienced a huge disruption to their routine last school year, and it's highly likely many things will be different when they head back into classrooms. So along with excitement, there will be anxiety.
I would tell them to recognize it’s okay for them to be nervous about going back to school. A lot of their peers and even their teachers are nervous. Be honest about that.
My advice for parents is to be happy and excited for their kids. This is a big deal.
I’m encouraging parents to talk with their children. Check in and see how they’re feeling about it.I think it’s important as adults who are surrounding all of these kids that are going back into the classroom again that we check our anxiety. They feed off of us.
Q: If you have a student who is more worried than you think they should be, Larkin says mindfulness, imagery and grounding are three approaches you can use and work on from home. Mindfulness, imagery and grounding.
When we’re working under the mindfulness approach, we’re encouraging our kiddos… and it doesn’t matter if they’re kindergarten through college age… to just take today. Take the moment and not worry about what’s going to happen the next day. And for some kids who are extremely anxious, just breaking their day in chunks. Focus on the morning classes, focus on lunch and then the afternoon.
As far as the imagery we work with, parents can be very instrumental in this, to come up with an image. Maybe it’s a vacation spot, maybe it’s something special they did recently, for the younger kids it can even be a place they imagine, but help them create a calm, safe place that they can create in the mind as a place they can go when they are feeling anxious.
As far as the grounding techniques, those are super easy and can be done in any environment and can be done quickly. Grounding is when we look around our current environment, for example, we’d encourage a child or a teen to pick out a color. Briefly scan the area and find that color as quickly as they can. It can be shapes. People as me if it has to be a certain shape or color, nope. I can whatever they want.
Q: But if you tried different approaches, and your child still isn't feeling good about school, don't let big behavioral changes like not eating, excessive sleeping or crying go on for more than two weeks.
It’s okay to have a bad day here or there. It’s okay to have a down day. But if we see a consistent pattern for two weeks, that’s when we’d encourage parents to seek some assistance.
Don’t ignore it. But it’s even more important to reach out to professionals, that can be pediatricians, mental health support in our community, Don’t try to handle it alone.