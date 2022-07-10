JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler O'Brien is one of three regional finalists across the nation to be nominated for the national Boating Educator of the Year award.
The Highway Patrol nominates one officer every year for the award. This year, they nominated Trooper O'Brien.
Trooper O'Brien said he loves his job.
"I love being out on the water. I enjoy coming to work every day and that's important to me," Trooper O'Brien said.
He added that safety is extremely important and a huge part of his job.
"There's not much worse than having to go to a call, or [when] somebody is seriously hurt or killed and it could have been preventable," Trooper O'Brien said. "That's what we try and do. We try and prevent tragedy through education and that's what I really enjoy doing."
Trooper O'Brien said he taught safety courses and went to seminars focusing on boating safety. The Highway Patrol recognized Trooper O'Brien's efforts in educating and promoting boat safety and nominated him.
Captain Petlansky and Captain Schoeneberg presented Trooper Tyler O’Brien with the NASBLA ( National Association of State Boating Law Administrators) Boating Educator of the Year award.Preventing tragedy through education is a top priority for Trooper O’Brien. Great job!!! pic.twitter.com/lvT3NyWzzX— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 27, 2022
"That's how I got the State Educator of the Year," Trooper O'Brien said. "From there they sent it to the region, where I actually recently got selected as the Southern Region Educator of the year."
Now Trooper O'Brien is one of three educators in line for the honor of National Boating Educator of the Year.
The award is given by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
NASBLA states on their page that boating law administrators "nominate candidates who have made an outstanding contribution to boating safety through education. A nominee should be someone in the education field who goes above and beyond to engage students and boaters, raise awareness, and make boating education and education initiatives relevant, thorough and exciting."
Trooper O'Brien will go to the national conference in New Hampshire in September to find out if he is chosen for the National Educator of the Year.
The Highway Patrol has a NASBLA approved course that is for boat safety education. Boat drivers born after January 1, 1984 are required to have their boater safety card in order to operate on the lakes and rivers in Missouri.
"We go around, we teach the NASBLA course at a lot of schools," Trooper O'Brien said. "And we host classes at our Troop F headquarters so the general public can come and get their voters license."
Boat users can go to MSHP's website and sign up for the boat safety education classes and learn more information on how to get their license.
Trooper O'Brien said it's important to be prepared and educated when out on the water. He said water patrol is just like any other Trooper on the road.
"We do the same stuff out in the water," Trooper O'Brien said. "We're out there looking for violations and just making sure everybody is being safe."
Tips for staying safe on the water
Trooper O'Brien provided some key pieces of advice for boat users to stay safe on the water.
- Always make sure you have your required safety equipment onboard with you every time you go out.
- Make sure kids under 7 have their life jacket on at all times.
- Turn off your boat when anybody is in the water around your boat to avoid prop strikes.
- Make sure you have a sober driver.
"When you see the Troopers out, get ahold of us, get our attention," Trooper O'Brien said. "We're more than happy to do a safety inspection with you before you go out on the water and make sure you do have that safety equipment."