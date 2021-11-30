A report from the American Trucking Association said the country will hit a historically high shortage of 80,000 drivers this year. Yet, a local driver said he thinks the shortage stems from the treatment of drivers.
Matt Dickneite, an owner and operator from Holts Summit, said the number of drivers isn't the issue.
"It doesn't seem like a trucker shortage, it seems like a retention issue," Dickneite said.
He said he hasn't noticed a shortage of drivers, but expects that drivers are switching to different jobs because of working conditions.
"Something that a lot of people run into at the shippers and receivers is having to sit sometimes for 18 to 24 hours to get loaded or unloaded," Dickneite said. "No bathroom facilities, I mean, it's pretty harsh sometimes."
He said many companies don't pay well enough.
"Some drivers are hourly paid, and they don't get time and a half," Dickneite said. "So I think that the issue is just keeping the drivers and keeping them happy."
Dickneite said the increase in gas prices is also driving truckers away.
"Compared to before the pandemic, I'm spending about an extra $100 to $110 a day," Dickneite said.
The University of Missouri's Director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Patrick Westhoff said the overall value of consumer purchases in the third quarter of 2021 is 15% greater than the fourth quarter of 2019.
"We were buying 15% more things than we did before the pandemic," Westhoff said. "So even if you have the same number of truckers that you had before, it wouldn't be enough to handle additional movement of products that has to happen."
He said the high demand for drivers stems from consumers' buying patterns.
"People have more money in their pocket. We didn't spend as much during the worst times of 2020, saved a lot of money. We had some federal support policies that put some money in people's pockets," Westhoff explained.
Westhoff said some people aren't traveling, so they decide to spend their money elsewhere.
"If you can't spend your money on travel, you're spending your money on the things you order from Amazon," Westhoff said.
Dickneite said he thinks some people are leaving the trucking the industry because of the low pay and being away from family.
The ATA report said while there is no singular cause of the driver shortage, there are multiple factors. The ATA says the pandemic caused some drivers to leave the industry, high average age of current drivers and time away from home.
However, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects this shortage to change soon.
"Much of the projected employment growth in this occupation is due to recovery from the COVID-19 recession that began in 2020," the BLS reported.
Employment of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is projected to grow 6% from 2020 to 2030, according to the BLS. There were 1,951,600 people employed in the trucking industry in 2020, and the BLS expects the industry to grow to 2,073,600.