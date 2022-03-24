Local Ukrainians anxiously watch conflict overseas unfold

COLUMBIA − Ukrainians in Columbia are anxiously watching as the conflict in Russia and Ukraine unfolds and the Biden administration responds.
The Biden administration announced plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the United States on Thursday. President Biden also announced new sanctions against Russia.
Alissa Skorik is Ukrainian and lives in Columbia. She said she has friends who live in Kharkiv - one of the cities that has been targeted by Russian airstrikes.
She said she begins each morning by messaging them to see if they are alive.
“Every day I wake up I'm like, are they not messaging me because they're dead?” Skorik said. “Or are they not messaging me because they don't have Wi-Fi?”
Skorik said there are no words to describe the horror of what her friends in Ukraine are seeing.
She said they rarely sleep because there are constant shellings. When they do take turns sleeping, they lay in the hallways of their apartment buildings because it is the most structurally sound part of the building.
“I think it's important for people to understand that the glimpses of war that you see on the news, do not reflect the reality of the horror," Skorik said. "It is a fraction. It is a minutia of the truth."
Skorik said everyone who has left Ukraine doesn’t want to leave.
“Imagine packing up two backpacks and your puppy and saying goodbye to everything you've known and loved for your whole life,” she said. “And you don't know that when you come back, it'll still be standing or you know for a fact it's not standing. You feel a sense of betrayal to your country for leaving, and a sense of fear and loss, immense loss.”
Columbia resident Inessa Morelock’s 92-year-old father also lives in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. She said his caretaker left the city and so now his neighbor is taking care of him. Morelock's aunt and husband also live there.
She said she thinks the U.S. can and should take more refugees.
“I am surprised when I’ve read the number. I think it should be many more people,” Morelock said. “Ten million Ukrainians are displaced at the moment and 100,000 is irrelevant.”
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri said it will help resettle any Ukrainian refugees who arrive in mid-Missouri but the organization doesn’t know what that number looks like yet.
“The administration does outline in that announcement today that they do expect that many of the refugees from Ukraine will want to stay in Europe, and stay as close to home as they possibly can,” Executive Director Dan Lester said.
He said they have resettled more than 85 Ukrainian refugees since 2012.
“In my heart of hearts, I hope we don't have to receive any Ukraine refugees. I hope that's because they're able to resolve this and they're able to go back and rebuild their homes,” Lester said.
Skorik said she hopes people will help Ukraine by donating to charities supporting Ukraine.