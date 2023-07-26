JEFFERSON CITY – River City Habitat for Humanity welcomed community members to a home dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon, for a local veteran who lost his home in the 2019 tornado in Jefferson City.
"He entered our program in Fall of 2022, and we broke ground in December of 2022 and got the house done in 7 months," said Susan Cook-Williams, director of River City Habitat for Humanity.
Dwight Days was the first to receive a Veteran's Build that River City Habitat for Humanity had completed as part of the International program, aiming to, "not only build homes for veterans but engage veterans in home building and help them potentially develop skills to use to get a job."
"I didn't realize I was the first. I didn't really understand Habitat, but I was elated that they did help me and everything and I wanted to help rebuild," Days said.
When the tornado struck, it left a trail of destruction, and for Days, it meant losing not just his home, but also his sense of stability.
"I went through Duress, stress, PTS and almost a nervous breakdown," Days said. "I had a slum lord, the place had no insulation under the floor, cats were running around fighting, no furnace and it would really freeze in the winter."
River City Habitat for Humanity says they were able to step in and provide hope in the midst of despair thanks to volunteers and donors and worked tirelessly over the past year to build a safe place for the veteran to call his own.
"It was quite the process with Dwight, he came to us through the long-term recovery committee, he didn't want to see torn out, we had to convince him it to build it new," said Cook-Williams, Director of River City Habitat for Humanity.
In order to be eligible to receive his new house, Days had to enter a tools for life program in which each month participants attend an educational program where Habitat for Humanity participants are given anything they need to be a successful homeowner.
The program includes a six-week budgeting class, how to do home maintenance, wills and trust and understanding mortgage documents.
"Our home owners are just like any other home owners he'll have to worry about taxes, insurance, maintenance on the home," Cook-Williams said.
Days, with skills he learned in the army, even helped work on the carpentry of the house on every Tuesday. Days said he used to carpet all the time in his old house, doing plumbing, heating, a jack of all trades.
The organization celebrated the end of construction by welcoming the veteran into his new home. Attendees toured the new residence and heard from key individuals involved in the project.
Local officials and representatives from Habitat for Humanity were in attendance and expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to the project.
Veteran's United provided $50,000 towards the building cost of the home. Quaker Windows donated windows. Whirlpool Refrigerators donated the stove and refrigerator. Many local community groups gave Days house warming gifts, including towels and cleaning supplies, a vacuum from the Jeff City Newcomers Club and a American Flag for his time in the service.
Day's home is the ninth home that River City Habitat for Humanity has built on Ashley Street, one of the hardest areas hit by the tornado.
"I'm elated, they say men don't cry but Jesus will, it made me a believer," Days said.