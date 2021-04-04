COLUMBIA - World War II veteran Jessie Raymond Roberson is celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday.
Roberson was born in Holiday and grew up in Moberly.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
After he was discharged, Roberson studied accounting at the University of Missouri and worked as an accountant until his retirement in 1989.
Roberson also worked as a Baptist preacher for churches in Harrisburg and Paris, Missouri.
Roberson has four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Roberson’s wife, Opal, passed away in 2013.
After suffering a fall in January, Roberson currently resides at the Community Living Center of the VA hospital in Columbia.
To celebrate the birthday milestone, Roberson’s family ask for cards and letters to be sent his way to the following address:
J. Raymond Roberson
Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital
Attn: CLC – Third Floor
800 Hospital Dr
Columbia, MO 65201