COLUMBIA − Youth groups in Columbia are providing productive ways for teenagers to spend their time while school is out after law enforcement has had several encounters with juveniles this summer.
The Boys and Girls Club is one group that is designed to help youth in the community, aged anywhere from 6 to 18, learn and grow, according to Abigail Anderson, CEO of the club. Anderson said she believes the organization can help keep youth engaged during the summer when they are out of school.
"We know that teens are less likely to participate in things like smoking or alcohol use, or in general just getting into trouble when they participate in club activities," Anderson said. "It gives them a purpose for the summer, it gives them direction and also engages them in ways that they probably wouldn't get on their own over the summer."
In a statement on Facebook, Columbia police said they located several juveniles and adults involved in a physical altercation Sunday at the Activity and Recreation Center. Police said an "adult female inflicted non-life threatening injuries on a male juvenile victim," who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CPD said they were unable to confirm if shots were fired, but they arrested four suspects in connection to the incident, including one adult woman, two adult men and one juvenile male.
On June 4, two teenagers were killed and another four were injured in an early morning shooting. Upon its initial investigation, the Boone County Sheriff's Office found there was a party held at a vacant residence.
The department said there was a verbal disturbance between two opposing groups, which led to shots being fired. Additionally, a juvenile was also detained in a separate case in connection to a robbery that left a Columbia woman dead in May.
During the summer, participants can stay at the Boys and Girls Club for the majority of the day, as it is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payment for the program is based on a sliding scale, and most participants end up paying a $5 annual fee, according to Anderson.
In addition to giving youth a productive place to go, youth have access to community role models they can look up to through the club. Anderson emphasized the importance of mentorship for young adults.
"The more positive mentors a youth member has in their life, the more healthy relationships they will have," Anderson said. "The better decision quality they will have, the better they will become their own little advocates."
According to Anderson, organizations like the Boys and Girls Club not only help youth, but in turn benefit the entire community.
"When you have a community of support behind a young member of our community, there's some really advantageous things that happen through that," Anderson said. "[This] includes their success, but also it impacts our entire community."
She said the club has seen a need for such programs for teens in Columbia, as the organization currently serves 99 youth members, with many others on a waitlist.
"It is definitely a need here in Columbia, and one that the club is recognizing," Anderson said. "We hope to address [it] in greater ways in the future."