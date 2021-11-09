JEFFERSON CITY - Stefani Thompson, the Central Missouri Community Action organizer, said Mid Missouri Legal services told her 60 Jefferson City tenants would be evicted from their homes by the end of November.
"We know about these 60 people, how many people are out there that we don't know about?" Thompson said.
Thompson said she knew she needed to act fast.
"I contacted a couple partners in the community to see if they knew anything about it, and we had never heard about it," Thompson said. "I called an emergency meeting, we got together and we all decided this is what we need to do to help people."
Thompson helped organize a two-day eviction assistance workshop Tuesday and Wednesday hosted by Project Homeless Connect, the Homeless Task Force, Catholic Charities and other organizations.
Thompson said the eviction moratorium allowed people to still have a home during the pandemic, given that landlords weren't able to evict tenants for non-payment of rent.
"Now that that's ending, a lot of families are left struggling to come up with the funds to pay the back rent," Thompson said.
Angela Rodriguez, a Jefferson City resident, said she came to the workshop because COVID-19 has kept her from working.
"COVID has had a really big impact on my life, and I have needed help to pay my rent, my utilities, I got behind," Rodriguez said. "This is the second time I've had it and I haven't been able to work, so I just need some assistance to help pay for things."
Thompson said while the paperwork takes time and assistance for some, the first step is filling out the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) application.
"You can get 12 months worth of back rent paid, as well as three months forward, and also utilities," Thompson said.
Rodriguez said COVID-19 and her long hauler symptoms kept her from working.
"The first time I had it, my right lung was obstructed so I had to take breathing treatments, and I couldn't work," Rodriguez said. "It's just I have residual effects of like, COVID really messed me up. So I couldn't work, and even now I'm working part time, because I can't handle a bunch of activity."
Rodriguez said the second time she got the virus, she and her fiancé had to quarantine for almost 30 days, making them unable to work for almost a full month.
"He was almost off of quarantine," Rodriguez said. "And then boom, I had it. So then we had to do it all over again."
Rodriguez said the money is going to help her because she is studying to become a nurse. However, she said her rent isn't the only thing costing her.
"My lights are in threat of being disconnected, thank God for the cold weather roll, so they can't disconnect me," Rodriguez said. "My medication. It's just all that stuff costs a lot of money, you know?"
Rodriguez began her application for SAFHA back in March, but her landlord wasn't compliant.
"I started the application process when I first got COVID," Rodriguez said.
After she got the virus again in September, Rodriguez said she began the application with her landlord in October and has been working on it since.
Rodriguez said now that she is getting help from the workshop, she is more hopeful.
"It's discouraging, but you got to believe you got to believe that everything's gonna be okay," Rodriguez said.
The second session will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it will take place at the Missouri River Regional Library's downtown location on 214 Adams Street.
Individuals who are unable to make the event are encouraged to contact one of these agencies:
- Common Ground, 573-522-4314
- Catholic Charities, 573-635-7719
- CMCA, 573-635-4480
- Missouri River Regional Library, 573-634-2464
- Salvation Army, 573-590-4460
To find a list of the required material for the SAFHR application, visit the SAFHR website.
Wednesday's event is free and open to the public. Participants looking for assistance don’t have to be in the eviction process to receive the help.