JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Jefferson City to celebrate the Fourth of July at the Salute to America parade.
People lined the street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to catch a glimpse at dozens of floats decorated in red, white and blue. The theme for this year's parade was 'American Movies'.
Floats referenced classic movies such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and featured classic Americana decor and cars.
The Jefferson City Fire Department drove firetrucks through the streets as well, paying homage to Independence day.
One attendee, Hailey Knight, joined her parents and sibling for the festivities. She says her mother has inspired the family to make Salute to America a family tradition.
“We have been coming every year since we moved here," Knight said.
Derrick Cox says he also brings his family to the parade each year to celebrate the Fourth of July.
"It's coming down to the Capitol with my family over there," he said. "Just enjoying the festivities in downtown Jeff City."
Many families attended the parade together this year. One parade attendee said being with loved ones is his favorite part of the holiday.
"Being out with family and being able to celebrate the freedom of our nation ... being able to celebrate it all together and seeing everybody else here celebrating too is great," attendee Daniel McAdams said.
For Kayli McAdams, honoring veterans is the most important part of celebrating the Fourth of July. She said she was glad to see so many participate in the parade this year.
"That’s a special part of the Fourth of July because it reminds us of who served our country," McAdams said. "That was my favorite part."
Cox says parades like the Salute to America are a perfect representation of the holiday.
“It’s independence. It’s coming together as a country," Cox said. "Coming together as a community. And celebrating America and celebrating freedom.”
The Salute to America is day-long event that started with the Freedom Fun Run 5k and ends with the Red, White and Boom's firework show at 9:45 p.m. over the Missouri River.