COLUMBIA-- As the number of car thefts in the city rises, the Columbia Police Department is encouraging people to take steps to protect their property.
According to a Friday press release, CPD has recorded over 500 incidents of theft from vehicles since January. Of those incidents, 210 are attributed to the theft of car parts and accessories.
“It is important that residents get into the routine of locking their doors, taking valuables out of their vehicle and avoiding leaving their car running and unattended,” CPD Detective Anthony Bowne said.
Bowne encouraged individuals who witness suspicious behavior to call 311, the police department’s non-emergency number.