A federal investigation has led to the arrest of a Lohman man on charges of producing and distributing child pornography.
Anthony Pitts-Fugate, 30, was arrested Tuesday by FBI agents. A court hearing was held in Cole County, where he was appointed a public defender, according to federal court documents.
The investigation began in March and was led by an undercover FBI agent, according to court documents.
Pitts-Fugate sent videos and photos of sexual activities involving a child to the undercover agent, according to court documents.
The suspect went by the username MPHELPS12 in the messaging app KIK, where he was involved with a public KIK group known to include members actively involved in the distribution, possession, receipt and production of child exploitation material, court documents said.
The FBI traced the IP address and identified MPHELPS12 as Pitts-Fugate.
McDermott was able to identify Pitts-Fugate by his driver's license photo, which matched an image he sent of himself with a young girl, court documents.