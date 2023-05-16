A Lohman man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges related to producing child pornography.
Anthony D. Pitts-Fugate, 30, is charged with one count of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
He was arrested at his residence on April 17 and remains in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Western District of Missouri.
According to the affidavit, Pitts-Fugate engaged in a Kik chat group and allegedly produced and distributed a video and photo of a child being sexually assaulted. The chat was being monitored by undercover law enforcement.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Cole County Sheriff's Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department.