COLUMBIA − The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to be safe on the roads this holiday weekend.
The Highway Patrol tells drivers to especially be aware of RVs and motorcycles on the roads. According to MSHP, about 15% of all traffic fatalities in the state are from motorcycles.
"I definitely recommend every one wears their helmets and keep your head on a swivel, and be very aware of all the other drivers and riders on the roads," Madisen Bates, a bike specialist at Mid-America Harley Davidson, said.
According to the Highway Patrol, motorcycles are vehicles with the same rights and privileges as any other vehicle on the roadway. Allow the motorcyclist a full lane width, and do not share the lane.
AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises shows Labor Day weekend travel is up over last year: domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%.
Friday, Sept. 1 is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
“The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a press release. “If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays.”