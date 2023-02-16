Loos family prepares for 8th annual Rally for Rhyan basketball game

COLUMBIA − Rally for Rhyan began in 2016 when 5-year-old Rhyan Loos was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma. Her father Brad Loos was an assistant coach for the Missouri men's basketball program at the time and the entire MU community supported the Loos family.
Fast forward to this year: Rhyan is almost 13 years old and has been in remission for six years. The Rally for Rhyan foundation has raised roughly $700,000 to $800,000 toward pediatric cancer research. Brad Loos still works for Mizzou Athletics and the Rally for Rhyan game has become an annual staple on the MU calendar.
Rhyan currently participates in volleyball and dance, and enjoys hanging out with her friends. But most of all she says she is grateful she gets to have a normal life.
"It's just really nice that I don't have to go to the hospital every single week or month," she said.
Rhyan's mother, Jen Loos, looks back on the journey in disbelief.
"Those first couple games were scary because she was really sick and we didn't know what the future was going to be for her," Loos said. "Now it's kind of a celebration. She's doing really good. Now let's raise a ton of money and help other kids."
With Saturday's game having sold out weeks ago, support is expected to be high. But Loos said that regardless of how well the team is doing, the community always shows up for the Rally for Rhyan game.
"It's been really cool to see the Rally for Rhyan game be so popular every year," she said. "Even those couple years when the team was down and attendance wasn't great, that game was always sold out or close to sold out. That meant a lot, just knowing people cared enough about our family and our foundation."
Rhyan's growth over the years has been evident as well, and she has noticed it.
"The biggest change is me getting stronger because at the very first Rally for Rhyan game I was really weak and wasn't up for it at all," Rhyan said. "Now I'm helping with collecting the money."
Missouri will tipoff against Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.