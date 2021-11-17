COLUMBIA − Love Columbia is looking to buyout The Love Seat building after receiving $250,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits.
The organization was one of 66 nonprofits that received part of $12.6 million, which the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded for community development projects.
NAP allows Missouri taxpayers to determine where their state tax dollars are used by donating to charitable organizations. Under NAP, a tax credit is issued equal to 50% or 70% of eligible contributions.
The tax credit is used to offset an eligible donor’s state income tax liability and is claimed when the donor files their Missouri tax return. The credit may be used against taxes owed for the year of the donation, plus five additional tax periods.
Jane Williams, executive director of Love Columbia, said this can hopefully bring them one step closer to their goal.
"The purchase price of The Love Seat is $1.6 million, so [this can generate] about a third of what we need to purchase the facility," Williams explained.
The Love Seat has operated since 2010. The store offers free furniture and opportunities to shop for about 400 families every year.
"Many people don't have a bed for their kids to sleep on. They don't have warm clothes," Williams said. "They just don't have various necessities that many people take for granted."
Michael Graham was homeless for five years before receiving help from Love Columbia and The Love Seat. He said the organizations saved his life and gave him hope.
"They were able to help me get my housing. They helped me buy furniture. They just helped me get out of these things," Graham said. "It's unexplainable. I can't find the words really to describe how much they help me."
The proceeds made through The Love Seat are all put back right into Love Columbia. The nonprofit and the furniture bank saw more people using their resources when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Sherri Hockett, general manager of The Love Seat, said the store didn't stop providing. Instead, they kept their doors open to continue helping those in need.
"During the pandemic, when a lot of places were closed, we stayed open to help a lot of our clients because they still needed items to keep going," Hockett said. "We've helped a lot more people."
Right now The Love Seat has to pay rent for its building. Through the NAP tax credits, the hope is to buyout the building. Then the money typically used for rent can be used to continue expanding it's services.
Danielle Cundiff, an employee for The Love Seat, said she was given a second chance through the furniture bank.
"This place is my family. This place has given me my life back. This place has given me the love that I didn't have for myself was given back to me," Cundiff said.
Donations for The Love Seat are accepted Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information about donating can be found on its website.