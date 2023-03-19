GASCONADE COUNTY — Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officers gathered from around Missouri Sunday to lay Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith to rest.
On March 12, Griffith, 34, was shot and killed while responding to a reported disturbance at a convenience store just outside downtown Hermann. Another officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, was also shot and critically injured. He is currently recovering in a St. Louis hospital.
A visitation and funeral were held Sunday afternoon at Owensville High School, where Griffith graduated. There, family, childhood friends and longtime colleagues of Griffith's were in attendance. Many of them told personal stories, detailing his kindness and commitment to the community he served.
"For Mason, being a police [officer] wasn't just about arresting people and putting them in jail," Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler said. "He truly cared about the community."
Following the funeral service, law enforcement and other first responders led a procession from the funeral to the Immanuel Evangelical Cemetery in Rosebud.
Approximately a quarter-mile from the cemetery, Griffith's casket was transferred to a horse-drawn hearse.
The family of Officer Sullentrup also showed their support for Griffith and his family at the services.
"I think a lot of it is just support as a family," said Jessica Monzyk, Sullentrup's cousin. "We come from a large family, we have all the support in the world so to show somebody else the kind of support we have always had is just really important as a family to do."
Word of Griffith's death spread across the state, and supporters of law enforcement were also present at the funeral.
"I did not know him but I knew of him. I've got several friends who knew him really well," said Donna Bunch, president of the Washington Missouri Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association. "And I've heard nothing but absolute amazing things about him so we want to support him. We came out here to support the guys in blue."