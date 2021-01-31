FULTON - The Callaway Chamber of Commerce will be giving away prizes to mid-Missouri businesses through its Lovin' Local Giveaways starting Monday.
This is the second year the chamber has done Lovin' Local. Participants can win several prizes from small businesses throughout mid-Missouri.
Every day at 10 a.m. the chamber's marketing and special events coordinator, Justis Smith, will be live on Facebook to announce the winner. Participants will need to like, share and comment on the post in order to be entered to win the prize.
"I talk about the businesses," Smith said. "It gives the businesses sort of this spotlight live."
Lovin' Local Giveaways is an opportunity for people to shop smaller local businesses rather than big commercial chains.
"Shopping small and economic development is one of our main pillars. We want to encourage businesses to thrive," said Smith.
Prizes can range from gift cards to gift baskets.
Some private businesses are even contributing by giving away gift cards to local businesses.
"We've had a lot of businesses who maybe don't have items for community members to purchase. Maybe they're a contractor or a commercial cleaning service," Smith said. "They've actually supported local businesses by buying gift cards to local restaurants or shops, and that's their giveaway item."
Businesses include Brooklyn Pizza, The Spot, Sweet Temptations, Well Read Books and more. According to Smith, an additional ten businesses have donated this year versus last.
Artichoke Annie's is one of those businesses. The store is located right off I-70 east of Columbia.
Mary Althiser owns a booth at Artichoke Annie's. She has owned one since the store's opening 15 years ago. Since the pandemic, she said she has noticed the I-70 traffic slow down.
"Since we're right here on I-70 a lot of our customers are going back and forth, but with the coronavirus pandemic that sort of ended. So, now we are relying a lot on local customers," Althiser said.
Artichoke Annie's has just recently joined the Callaway Chamber of Commerce earlier this year.
"The support that [the chamber] have had for small businesses has been wonderful," Althiser said.
"Those businesses are the businesses that support our community the most, they're the ones that are there for us," Smith said. "They're in the heart of our community."