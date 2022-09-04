COLUMBIA - A limited number of complimentary Roots N Blues Festival passes are available for Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level.
Trio Presents, LLC, the owner and operator of Roots N Blues, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, are behind the initiative for this Roots N Blues Festival season. Columbia Parks and Rec is accepting entry forms and handling public distribution through its administration office.
Residents meeting this requirement for free vouchers can register through the Roots N Blues Free ticket entry form, via telephone by calling Columbia Parks and Rec at 573-874-7460 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and by visiting the Columbia Parks and Rec's office at 1 S. Seventh Street during regular business hours.
Registrations will be accepted Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16. Voucher recipients can expect to be notified by Friday, Sept. 23. There is a limit of four voucher requests per household, and children 14 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult and do not require a voucher for entry.
Registration does not guarantee admissions as recipients will be selected in a random drawing by Columbia Parks and Rec. Winners must pick up vouchers at the Parks and Recreation office between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6 during regular business hours.
Vouchers must be exchanged for admission wristbands on-site with photo ID at the Roots N Blues box office at Stephens Lake Park. Wristbands are pass holders’ ticket for entry, as the festival is a cashless event.
For more information regarding this new program and box office hours, visit rootsnbluesfestival.com.