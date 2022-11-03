COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics ranked Columbia as having the second lowest rate of unemployment for a metropolitan area in the month of September, in a new report released Wednesday.
Columbia had an unemployment rate of 1.4% – below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.3%. According to the report, a total of 198 areas had September jobless rates below the U.S. rate of 3.3%, 167 areas had rates above it, and 24 areas had rates equal to that of the nation.
Bernie Andrews, the executive vice president of Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Inc., said September’s report is particularly unique.
“We traditionally are typically 1% to 2% lower than the state and the federal average,” Andrews said. “But, we usually don't get this low. So, it's a little bit of an unusual marker right now.”
Andrews said he thinks the unemployment rate will continue to be low. He said Columbia is unique because of the employers in the area. He says key Columbia industries, like education and health care, tend to have stable hiring patterns.
“We don't see the wild swings that some communities do that might be heavy into manufacturing,” Andrews said. “We've been fairly stable. And I think being a college town has a little bit of an impact on that also.”
Andrews said low unemployment is good for employees.
“If you're a job seeker, there are many job opportunities right now, everything from entry level, and above,” Andrews said. “... If you're a job seeker, it’s probably never been a better time to get a job.”
However, business owners may find it harder to get labor.
“It's a challenge for employers to find labor,” Andrews said. “…That challenge [is] national. Since the pandemic, some people have left the workforce. And, so they have struggled to keep production or keep their company running.”
James Kanne, the owner of 9th Street Public House, said he hasn’t had trouble finding employees. He attributes this to the work culture and benefits he offers at his bar.
“You got to pay people, and you got to treat them, right,” Kanne said. “Otherwise, they're not willing to go to work. It's not worth it. I think employers have learned you have to pay people a little bit more at this point.”
Andrews said he thinks employers will have to offer perks in order to retain and recruit employees.
“Companies are paying more, they're raising wages, they're allowing for remote work and they're really trying to compete through culture,” Andrews said. “... So, it's not just money. There's the other benefits too.”
For small businesses, paying employees more can take a toll. However, Kanne believes it's worth it.
“If you want good people working for you, you got to sacrifice,” Kanne said. “You know, it's a long-term game. And part of that is taking care of your employees, which is, in my opinion, the biggest, biggest thing you should worry about, because they are your business.”