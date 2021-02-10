COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri continues to endure a bone-chilling cold week, child safety has taken on an expanded meaning beyond the classroom.
The safety of children going to school in-person has become more important with decreasing temperatures and even lower wind chills posing a greater risk to children under-prepared for the winter weather.
MU Health Care pediatrician Dr. Alexandra James emphasized that children must be prepared for sub-zero temperatures, to reduce the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
"Kids lose heat more quickly than adults do," Dr. James said, "so they are more apt to have complications from being out in cold weather."
Dr. James suggested that concerned parents could take one easy precaution to avoid or reduce the risk of children catching illnesses from being outside too long: keep the kids inside.
"Staying in a warm place, and not standing outside of their homes can definitely reduce their exposure to the elements," Dr. James said.
In addition, parents are already taking some extra precautions to ensure their children's safety by having their children dress in layers when they go outside.
"They make sure that they have, you know, hats and gloves and protect exposed areas on children," Dr. James said, "as well as when it gets pretty frigid outside, not doing a lot of outdoor activities."
However, perhaps the biggest word of advice that Dr. James has for parents is to pay attention to weather forecasts and to trust their gut to make the best decision on whether or not to wait outside.
"In general, wind chill less than -15 can cause damage to tissues in just a matter of minutes," Dr. James said. "That's a number parents can look out for and think about."
While schools are more than likely closed in the event of below zero wind chills, dressing children up in layers and doing everything possible to keep them warm when they're outside goes a long way to ensure that their day is not as cold as ice.
