MOBERLY — Consistent snowfall from 8 a.m. through the early afternoon Thursday is making travel difficult in Moberly.
Public Works' fully-staffed plow crew of 10 started clearing streets at 7 a.m., but by the afternoon, roads in Moberly were still mostly covered.
Snow is still coming down in Moberly, but definitely not at strong as it was around noon. Roads are definitely covered here — Moberly Public Works has a ten person crew that’s out clearing the streets now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nKC4qpTJIZ— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) February 17, 2022
Brian Untiedt, an area engineer with Missouri Department of Transportation, said around 3,000 crew members are responding across the state, split up 50/50 to cover road treatments through the day and night.
"Because of this heavy precipitation, we focus on the majors because that's where we have a lot of the traffic and keeping this roads operating and going," Untiedt said. "When we get a chance, we'll get out to the minor roads. We'll make passes across all the minor roads, hills, curves and intersections. And crews will be out until near normal conditions."
Moberly resident Rob Gylenwater said visibility was the worst part of driving this morning. He stopped by Funny Pages Cafe to get breakfast before heading out to plow around his businesses in town.
"This storm is more visual, like a whiteout," Gylenwater said. "It's hard to see on the roads where you are."
Glyenwater was just one of the dozens of people that stopped by Funny Pages Cafe on Thursday morning. Kylia Robinson, the kitchen manager at the cafe, said they saw between 50 to 75 customers before 10:30 Thursday morning.
"It's awesome to see the people are coming together even in the craziest of times," Robinson said. "We're going to be open because we're about the customers, everything to keep them happy."
MoDOT and Moberly Public Works are asking people to stay off the roads if you don't have to travel. If you do, they're urging drivers to go slow and use caution.