FULTON − Lt. Bill Ladwig has taken over as chief of Fulton police.
Ladwig has served on the force since October 2000. In 21 years, he served as a patrol officer, housing authority officer, sergeant and day-shift lieutenant.
Ladwig's promotion comes after Steven Myers's retirement. Myers served as chief of Fulton Police since 2002.
"Chief Myers is probably one of the best people I've ever worked for," Ladwig said. "I've learned a lot from him and his legacy will be felt here for a very long time. I got some big shoes to fill. I'm going to do my best to do that."
Ladwig said he wants to see the department become more interactive and engaged with the community as he assumes the new position.
Major Dall Hedges was also promoted to assistant chief.
He previously served as a patrol officer, detective and night-shift lieutenant.
Hedges grew up in Fulton and started working for the police department in 2011.
"This is home for me," Hedges said. "I'm here to protect my hometown and give the citizens of Fulton the best police service we can we can give them.”