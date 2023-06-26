JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University has been awarded $10 million in federal funding to help address workforce shortages across food, agriculture and natural resources sectors projected for the near future.
LU is one of 33 higher education programs receiving a total of nearly $263 million to "foster the next generation of diverse agricultural professionals across the nation," according to a news release from the university.
LU's project will bring together a consortium of professionals from Central State University in Ohio, Texas A&M and Missouri S&T. The consortium will focus on training students to address challenges in food and agriculture in a scalable and sustainable platform.
The project goal's is to significantly contribute to a diverse workforce for food and agriculture industry, the release said.
The projects are funded by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture's "From Learning to leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professions Program," made possible by the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.