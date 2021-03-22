COLUMBIA - As the weather begins to warm up, many people are eager to get to work on their home improvement projects.
This is an ordinary practice for many homeowners in the spring season, but this year brings a different problem to the table. During the late summer months of 2020, lumber prices began to skyrocket and those numbers have yet to come back down. While the price of 1,000 feet of lumber has ranged from $216 to over $1,000 over the last decade, it is currently sitting at $933.60.
Many people in the industry have seen this coming for a long time.
"The problem is, after the financial crisis, the entire construction industry shrunk in terms of its capacity to deliver," Boone County Lumber owner Brad Eiffert said. "We went from consistently doing over 1.5 million housing starts to about a 1.1 million average for about 10 years."
That number of private homes being constructed per month has continued to increase each year since 2009. This growth has created a great demand for lumber all across the United States, driving the price up.
"A lot of new construction remodeling is fueled by cheap rates and a lot of people do not want to let this interest rate environment pass," Eiffert said. "They have chosen to go ahead and continue to consume so they can finance in the present at very affordable levels."
The high demand for lumber combined with limited supply leads experts to believe that we won't see a decrease in the price of lumber coming for the foreseeable future.
"What I've told people though, is we are living right now in the purest expression of economics and that fundamental of supply and demand," Eiffert said.