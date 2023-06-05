COLUMBIA - Kids in Columbia now have access to free lunches this summer through the city's Lunch in the Park program.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation officially began its summer lunch program on Monday in partnership with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The program, which provides free lunches on weekdays for anyone under the age of 18, is scheduled to run through Aug. 11 at eight locations throughout Columbia. Two of the program's specific sites, located at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, as well as Again St. Park, will be closed on June 19 and will only run until Aug. 4. Additionally, all sites will be closed on July 4.
According to Erin Harris, the nutrition supervisor at PHHS, the program is federally funded and is an extension of the school free and reduced lunch program. She said CPS prepares and delivers the lunches to the locations everyday.
Harris believes the lunch program helps bridge the gap between when school gets out in May, to when kids return to the classroom in August.
"When summer starts and the kids are no longer in school, it gives them an opportunity to get a nutritious lunch, to maybe even hang out with some friends," Harris said.
This is Harris' twelfth summer with the program, and she said she continues to see a need for the program year in and year out.
"Every year, there's kids that, whether they're home during the day, or they're out like at the Armory, they miss out on that school lunch opportunity," Harris said.
Karmella Wright, a family advocate for Powerhouse Community Development, started handing out meals to kids this year. She said she believes the program is more important now than ever.
"With the cost of food nowadays, a lot of people may not be able to provide three different meals and a snack as well, so we're just trying to help out everybody," Wright said.
Wright said at her location, she provided at least 15 meals on Monday. Volunteers at the Again Street Park location said they had more demand than supply on Monday and had to turn two kids away from receiving lunch.
In previous years, the program has seen upwards of 80 kids in one day, according to Harris. The organization said it expects these numbers to only increase once summer school stops at the end of June.
On top of receiving food from these sites, Harris said volunteers also provide educational programs that touch on topics such as recycling, fitness activities, live music, library activities and more.
"We're going to have some individuals that are reading to the kids, offering them books," Harris said. "In the past, we've even had a meteorologist come and explain how you interpret weather."
Harris said the sites are a safe place and parents are more than welcome to drop them off for the duration of lunch.
"Typically we see the solo kids," Harris said. "You know, the kids that probably are just at home throughout the day. Maybe mom and dad work, or maybe just wanting to get out of the house for a while."
She said parents in the community are always appreciative of the program, so they not only have somewhere to take their child outside of the house, but also not have to stress about the budget and put lunch on the table.
The program is always looking for volunteers to help pass out lunches. Harris said anyone looking to help with the Lunch in the Park program can sign up to work at the Armory or Again St. Park through the city's website.