COLUMBIA — Three weeks after she was convicted of murdering her husband, Lynlee Renick has sued Brandon Blackwell for defamation during her trial.
Renick had an affair with Blackwell while her husband, Benjamin Renick, was alive, and had a child together after his death.
Renick is suing Blackwell for falsely claiming that she murdered her husband, Renick's attorney stated in the documents filed with the suit. Blackwell's claims were "made without justification or cause," the documents state, leading to Renick's arrest, conviction and loss of custody of her three children.
She requests $25,000 in the suit.
KOMU 8 reported in December that Blackwell was in jail for five counts of violating an order of protection against Renick and two counts of first-degree stalking. Online court records show a judge ordered Blackwell to start paying $760 in child support each month, beginning in May 2019.